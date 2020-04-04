4 get bail in cases related to spreading rumours about Covid19-infected Islampur family

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:19 IST

PUNE Four persons were arrested on Wednesday and released on bail on Saturday in Sangli for spreading rumours about the members of the Islampur-based family which has 25 Covid-19 (coronavirus) affected family members.

The four arrested have been identified as Amit Bajrang Kadam, 30, a resident of Islampur; Rohit Shivaji Nalawade, 26 Malwadi, Sangli; Jaydeep Shivaji Nikam, 39; and Amit Sadanana Jadhav, 30, both residents of Walva, Sangli.

“It was a text message that had multiple things written about the family. Under the Disaster Management Act, we took quick action against them. A case was registered on April 1,” said police inspector Narayan Deshmukh of Islampur police station. He is also the investigating officer in the case.

The text message that was circulated by the four men alleged that the family members were provided safe passage from the airport to Islampur by a Nationalist Congress Party member who holds an office in the state cabinet. The family members have refuted these allegations and so has the politician, said police.

The four arrested men were booked under Sections 188 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 52 and 54 of the Disaster Management Act.

“There are rumours about us having received support from a politician. There is also false news being spread about us having had a function in our home where we invited all members and put them in danger,” said a family member who has tested negative.

The family members who have tested positive are now in Miraj government hospital while few others who have tested negative are in an institutional quarantine facility in Uran Islampur, said police.