4 held for stabbing man in Ulhasnagar

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:24 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hill Line police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old tailor to death in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the tailor, Dilip Kushwah, worked at a jeans tailoring shop (barrack no 1965) at OT Section in Ulhasnagar. “The four accused — Sonu Choughule, 22; Yash Raju Patil, 19; Rahul Punjwani, 20; and Ashish Rajani, 21 — allegedly stabbed Kushwah with a pair of scissors on Tuesday night after he asked them to not sit in the shop premises and consume drugs,” said RP Mayne, senior inspector, Hill Line police station.

Kuchwah’s co-worker, Shivnarayan Mourya, 30, then approached Hill Line police, who arrested the four on Wednesday. The four were produced in the court on Wednesday and sent to police custody till October 29.

“Kushwah was working in the shop on rent for several years. The complainant [Kushwah’s co-worker] told the police that the four used to occupy the premises regularly and create a nuisance,” added Mayne.

Kushwah’s family lives in Uttar Pradesh and he stayed in Ulhasnagar and earned a living.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:24 IST

