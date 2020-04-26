4 persons missing from quarantine facility at Sinhgad

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:04 IST

PUNE Four people registered at an institutional quarantine facility on Sinhgad road were reported missing from the facility on Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident was reported at the facility established at the women’s hostel of Sinhgad dental college.

Senior police inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhgad road police station, said, “The four were brought in an ambulance to the hostel. The health authorities left them in the ambulance and went inside the facility to complete formalities. When they came back, these four were missing. We are confirming if they went back home.”

The four people are suspected to have been brought to the facility from Bibwewadi by the officials of the health department, according to the police. However, when asked about it, the ward officer of Bibwewadi denied any responsibility.

“I have no idea about any such incident. I do not run that facility, so I cannot comment on the incident,” said Somnath Bankar, ward officer of Bibwewadi.

The police are awaiting further information from the health department in order to launch a search operation for the four.