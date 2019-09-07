4 years on, Centre approves Mohali MC’s sewer, drainage upgrade project

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:55 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of Mohali will finally be overhauling its 40-year-old storm water drainage and sewerage system as Union government has approved the project proposed four years ago.

The agenda will be placed in the MC House meeting scheduled on September 10.

The system will be laid from Phase 1 to 11 at the cost of ₹22 crore, out of which, the Government of India will bear 50% of the amount; 30% will be borne by the state government and 20 % will be spent by the MC.

The project that is stipulated to be completed within nine months comes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) mission of the central government. The present sewer system was laid in late 70’s.

A detailed project report, ‘Rehabilitation of Non-Man Entry Sewer by Trenchless Technology Using Structural Machine Wound Spiral Line’, has been prepared. The sewer line would be de-silted by using the advanced trenchless technology.

“During the de-silting work, the condition of sewerage and stormwater drainage will also be assessed. Then, the repair work will be carried out using the structural machine wound spiral line technology,” said an official of the MC.

City mayor Kulwant Singh said, “The present sewer and stormwater drainage system is on the verge of collapse. The areas that will be covered under the project include Phases 1-11, Phases 1-9 of the Industrial Area, Sector 70 and 71. A total population of nearly 1.75 lakh people will be affected by the project,” he said.

He further said, during the laying out of the project, residents will not face any inconvenience and once the project is completed, the residents will not face any problem at least for the next five decades.

Apart from this, agenda to waive off ₹5,000 fee for stationing fire tenders at religious functions will also come up for approval. Mayor said this demand was being raised by many religious bodies and it should be approved.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:55 IST