4-year-old sexually assaulted in school bus in Haryana, driver arrested

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:00 IST

A school bus driver was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl while on the way to drop her home at a village near the Haryana-Himachal Pradesh border in the Pinjore block of Panchkula district. The incident took place on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Niranjan, aka Honey, 24, who resides in Barotiwala area of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The girl studies in the nursery class in a private school in Baddi, around 8km from her village. She has been staying with her maternal aunt after her parents separated two years back and her mother got married again, said police.

“The girl had gone to school on Friday as usual, and returned in the afternoon. Later in the evening, she complained about having difficulty in urinating. Later, she told her aunt that the bus driver had sexually assaulted her,” said Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal.

A case has been registered under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Panchkula women police station. The accused is being interrogated and will be produced in court on Sunday. Police are also quizzing four other men, including drivers and attendants.

According to preliminary investigation, the school bus did not have a woman attendant, in violation of Safe School Vahan Policy. “We will check CCTV cameras of the bus as part of the investigation,” said the DCP, adding that they will also proceed against the school management for any criminal liability in the matter.

Penetrative assault confirmed

Two drivers operated the bus, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon shift. Goyal said the girl used to be the last student to be dropped home.

Her uncle and aunt took her to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6 around 9pm. A woman assistant sub-inspector posted there informed the women police station around 10pm. Later, the DCP along with assistant commissioner of police Noopur Bishnoi and other officials reached the hospital.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted around 2am.

“The initial examination has confirmed penetrative sexual assault, though a final report is awaited,” said the DCP.

Officials privy to the investigation said that according to the FIR, the accused allegedly inserted his finger and stones in the girl’s private parts. Police said more clarity will come after the final medical report. The girl is currently under observation at the hospital.

Despite repeated attempts, the school management did not respond to calls made on the official mobile number.