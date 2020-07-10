40,800 complaints related to inflated power bills in Pune region: MSEDCL

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:37 IST

Pune The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has received 40,800 complaints from consumers of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) related to integrated bills it issued for the three-month lockdown period.

Consumers have complained of receiving exorbitant power bills for the three-month period. The power utility authorities said that it has resolved nearly all the complaints by sending officials to the residential societies and explaining to them the billing method. It also conducted webinars to address the issues faced by consumers.

MSEDCL public relations officer Nishikant Raut said, “We have resolved all the grievances of consumers and made them understand the billing calculation process. Most of the complaints were related to excess billing lodged across the Pune metropolitan region covering PMC and PCMC including the PMRDA area.”

MSEDCL authorities claimed that most of the complaints when investigated revealed that consumers had faulty meters and meter readings could not be taken as houses were locked for long period.

Residents allege that the power utility is overcharging and giving technical explanation that could not be understood by the common man.

RTI activist Vihar Durve said, “The contractual system of meter reading is based on assumption and presumption. We want a foolproof system where the exact meter reading is done by taking picture and should not be assumption based. We need a system where consumers get the benefits of actual billing.”

State energy minister Nitin Raut had recently directed MSEDCL to address monthly power bill related grievances of consumers on top priority. The minister asked the officials to arrange billing grievance driven talks. The minister asked the power utility authorities to get in touch with public representatives for speedy redressing of grievances. Consumers can login https://billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill for billing related issues.

Consumers’ plight

20,500 complaints from Pune region

11,200 complaints from PCMC region

9,100 complaints from PMRDA region

749 webinars conducted