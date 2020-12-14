e-paper
40 citizen groups want civic chief to host public discussions on planned projects

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: At least 40 citizen’s organisations have jointly appealed to the Pune Municipal Commissioner (PMC) to host a discussion on various ongoing and planned projects in the city, which directly affect its residents.

Civic activists Vivek Velankar, Vijay Kumbar, and Sarang Yadwadkar, among the many, have signed the letter to the municipal commissioner.

Yadwadkar said, “While executing various projects, it is our responsibility to ensure that the environment an natural resources are protected. If the administration discusses it with citizens, it would help to get better suggestions.”

Velankar said, “Apart from the presentations before public representatives and public consultations that are made for each project in isolation, it is the need of hour to have a wholistic interactive presentation for all policies and projects. Advantages and impacts of all projects and policies could be discussed widely. We have requested the municipal commissioner to host a discussion on the same.”

Among the projects that this citizens’ forum would like to be discussed are the city’s hills, water bodies, groundwater, solid waste management, air pollution, the High Capacity Mass Transit Route, the 24x7 water project and all Development Plan-related projects.

