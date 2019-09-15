43-year-old tantrik held for raping Kharghar woman for seven months

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:34 IST

A 43-year-old tantrik was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police from Haridwar on Friday for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman for around seven months on the pretext of ‘conducting rituals’ to treat her.The accused, Sushil Kumar Chauhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the survivor, who stayed with her mother in Kharghar, had been suffering owing to some health problems. “Her mother learnt about the accused from some of his followers and discussed her issues with him. The accused said the survivor was being controlled by an evil spirit and some rituals would have to be conducted,” said Arjun Garad, inspector from the anti-human trafficking cell. “The mother requested him to conduct the rituals at their home. Between December 2018 and June, he visited them multiple times on that pretext and raped her.” When she protested, the accused threatened her.

The survivor told the police everything in August. As she was hesitant to file a complaint, an advocate counselled her and an FIR was registered on August 30. “We’re probing further,” said Garad.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:34 IST