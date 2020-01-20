5,590 flats in Vasundhara without registries, DM wants govt to act

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:29 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district magistrate Monday said he has written to the state government for strict action against some of the officials of UP Avas Vikas Parishad as they allegedly gave possession to homebuyers in housing societies in Vasundhara without executing registries of flats.

According to the district administration officials, 8,130 flats were constructed in 42 cooperative societies and only 2,540 of these were handed over after execution of registries. The figure indicates that the remaining 5,590 flats do not have registries, they added.

According to officials, the issue has caused a revenue fall of about ₹164.15 crore to the stamps & registration department.

“An inquiry was conducted by the additional district magistrate (finance & revenue) and the list of pending flats where registries have not been taken up has come to fore. This is a sort of stamp duty evasion as homebuyers have been given possession but registries have not been taken up,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

“There are instances wherein homebuyers have been given possession without issuing completion certificates to the housing projects. So we have written to the state government for action against some of the officials of UP Avas Vikas Parishad. We have also requested the government to direct the Avas Vikas officials to allow possession only after registries of flats are done,” he said.

Pandey also said there have been instances in which recovery certificates are sent by the Avas Vikas and the addresses and names of property owners are found to be wrong. This leads to a delay in the recovery process, he added.

Avas Vikas superintending engineer Narsingh Prasad did not take calls seeking his comments. However, another official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said there have been delays in issuing occupancy certificates as well as taking up registries.

“There are many societies which have moved the court and obtained a stay from courts. So we cannot initiate action against them as the matter is sub judice. The completion certificates for some of the projects are also pending. As for recoveries not being done or registries not being executed, we have different sections which are dealing with these issues and they may have delayed the work. We have also written to the district magistrate as well as the police but lodging FIRs on our complaints is yet to be done,” the officer said.

The district officials said the sub-registrars of the stamps & registration department have also got lodged eight FIRs against societies for lack of registries.