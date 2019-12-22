5 Haryana men killed as car plunges into gorge near Shimla

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:13 IST

Five residents of Raipur Rani block in Haryana’s Panchkula district were killed on Sunday after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 350-foot deep gorge at Solan district’s Kandaghat, 30 kilometres from state capital Shimla.

The accident occurred on the National Highway-5 near Dedraghat in the wee hours when the driver lost control over the vehicle (HR 03T 534), police said.

The deceased, identified as Vipul Kumar (24), Rahul Khan (21), Sachin Dhiman (22), Hussanpal (38) and Mahavir (24), were on their way to Shimla, it was learnt. All of them died on the spot. Vipul was behind the wheels.

A local woman, who had gone to fetch grass for cattle, first noticed three of the bodies lying there. The bodies of two occupants were stuck inside the car. She later spotted the ill-fated vehicle and informed the village head (pradhan) who contacted the Kandaghat police station. A police team retrieved the bodies with the help of locals of bodies and took them to Government Regional Hospital, Solan, where post-mortem was being conducted.

Speeding is said to be the reason behind the accident.

The accident was so intense that the vehicle was completely destroyed, said police.

Solan additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar said they are investigating the reasons behind the accident. “The bodies will be handed over to the victims’ families once post-mortem is conducted,” he said.

While Rahul, Vipul and Sachin were from Gharhi Kotaha village while Hussanpal and Mahavir were from Mirpur villag Raipur Rani town. As per information, Vipul, Husanapal and Mahavir used to work in the Raipur Rani market committee. Sachin was pursuing his B.Tech from an institute at Bhurewala, Narayangarh while Rahul was taking coaching at Panchkula.

Except for Hussanpal, all four were unmarried. Hussanpal is survived by wife, a housewife, and four children. Rahul’s body was brought to his village in the evening and was buried as per religious rites.