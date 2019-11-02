₹5 lakh fine on sanitation firm for garbage burning

cities

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida authority Saturday imposed a ₹5 lakh fine on a sanitation firm for allegedly burning garbage at three different places in Greater Noida. This firm has been engaged by the authority for door-to-door garbage collection and sanitation work in the city.

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, Greater Noida authority, said the authority received complaints about open garbage burning by the workers of sanitation firm.

“There are strict guidelines on garbage collection and disposal. We received information that there were some leaves on the ground after trees were pruned in Sector Delta – 2, Sector Zeta – 1 and Kulesra village. Instead of carrying the garbage to a dump site, the agency workers burnt them at the spot, which added to the deteriorating air in the city,” he said.

He said the authority has imposed a ₹5 lakh fine – ₹1 lakh in one case and ₹2 lakh each in the other two cases – on the agency.

“We are acting against the company as well as developers and also individuals found violating pollution control guidelines,” Bhooshan said.

The authority also issued a letter Saturday informing that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Friday had held a meeting in Delhi, which was attended by officials from the Greater Noida authority.

The CPCB asked the authority to draw up an action plan, and submit a weekly report, to combat pollution in its area. The authority was also asked to share details of the total number of construction sites and action taken to ensure checks on pollution at those places. The authority has also been directed to ensure safety compliance during any event or social gathering in the area.

The CEO held a meeting with authority officials Saturday and discussed the matter. He directed officials to ensure that the graded response action plan (Grap) was complied with in the area.

Bhooshan said officials have been directed identify spots where legacy waste/garbage is found.

“The legacy waste should be collected and dumped at the designated yard. We are also taking measures to ensure a check on road dust,” he said.

