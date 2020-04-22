50-yr-old woman, relative boked for travelling during lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:35 IST

A 50-year-old woman and her relative were booked for travelling from Dharavi to Ambivli in Kalyan on a two-wheeler amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, on Monday.

Satyabhama Kadam, 50, a resident of Atali village in Ambivli, Kalyan, had gone to visit her daughter in Dharavi and couldn’t return because of the lockdown. Her son-in-law’s brother, Shankar Awsare, a resident of Dombivli, got her back on Monday.

“The woman said her daughter’s house is small and it was becoming difficult to stay there. Kadam has been quarantined at Tata Amantra Housing at Kalyan naka in Bhiwandi and Awsare has been quarantined at home,” said JD Sanap, assistant sub-inspector, Khadakpada police station.