500 Thane residents rally against CAA

500 Thane residents rally against CAA

Dec 23, 2019 00:53 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
More than 500 residents of Thane, most of them youngsters, took out a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Hajuri, near Teen Haath Naka, in Thane (West), on Sunday.

“The Act is in direct violation of Article 14 of our Constitution. CAA deliberately keeps out Muslims who have been discriminated against in the country. It will divide the country on religious lines,” said Nehali Jain, 25, a private sector employee.

Carrying placards, the residents raised slogans against CAA. “CAA will be implemented nationwide, which will create panic and chaos for marginalised sections, who may have problems furnishing their documents to prove their citizenship,” said Jain.

The two-hour rally was peaceful with a police team deployed to keep a watch.

