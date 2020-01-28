₹50K, 450kg copper plates, phones stolen from rubber factory

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:22 IST

Some unidentified thieves struck at a rubber factory in Paharuwal village in the city and decamped with ₹50,000, four copper plates weighing 450kg and three mobile phones on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The police, on Tuesday, registered a case against unidentified persons after a complaint was given by the owner of the factory, Manish Goyal.

In his complaint, Manish said, “The factory was shut when the incident took place, however, electrician Ram Parsad and foreman Mahesh Sharma were sleeping inside a room at the factory. Security guard Davinder Singh was on duty at that time. The incident came to fore, when I received a call from Mahesh informing that some unknown persons barged into the factory after scaling the boundary wall. I rushed to the factory and found ₹50,000, three mobile phones and copper plates to be missing from there.”

Ram Saroop, constable at Jamalpur police station said no role of insiders have been established in the case so far. We have scrutinised the CCTV cameras installed at nearby areas, but didn’t get any clue of the accused. However, a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.