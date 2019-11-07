53 stones removed from salivary duct of Iraq woman

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019

New Delhi

Doctors at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital operated on a 66-year-old Iraqi woman and removed 53 stones from her salivary duct and gland.

“The biggest challenge was to remove all the stones without causing any injury to the gland or thin 3mm wide duct,” says Dr Varun Rai, ear nose throat (ENT) consultant, Ganga Ram Hospital, who performed the surgery on Leyla M from Baghdad.

All 53 stones were successfully removed in a procedure that took about two hours. The surgery happened in September end, and the patient has been declared recovered with no side effects.

The woman was suffering from recurrent attacks of pain and swelling of the right-sided parotid gland (saliva producing) after having food or drink that affected her movement in a big way.

She was diagnosed to have multiple stones in her right-sided parotid duct with the largest stone being about 8mm in size stuck midway between origin and end of the duct.

Most of the doctors she had shown to in her country and surrounding regions suggested a radical procedure of removal of the gland that would have inevitably left an unsightly scar on the face and in all likelihood left her face paralysed, say doctors.

It was through word of mouth publicity that she came to India to undergo the procedure.

“The procedure is called sialendoscopy where a small endoscope measuring just 1.3mm is inserted into the duct of the parotid gland and the cause of obstruction is directly addressed. A large stone was seen on the CT scan but when probed further it turned out to be a cluster of smaller stones impacted together,” says Dr Rai.

According to the doctors such a large number of stones in the parotid gland is rare. The incidence of stones in the parotid gland is less than 0.02% of the general population and multiple stones are rarer still.

“In fact, a single parotid gland having multiple stones in excess of single digit numbers is virtually unheard of. After extensive review of current literature a single parotid gland having more than 25 stones within the duct is not previously reported. Due to the advent of sialendoscopy this type of surgeries can be accomplished without the need for any cut and complete functional gland preservation is the norm,” Rai added.