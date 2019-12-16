55-year-old arrested for molesting minor

cities

Dec 16, 2019

PUNE A 55-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly molesting a minor girl by flashing her while asking her to strip in Shivaganeshnagar in Bhosari.

The incident happened on Sunday morning after which the nine-year-old girl’s 32-year-old mother lodged a police complaint.

According to the complaint, the 55-year-old known to the survivor is not married and lives with his sister in a building close to where the child lives. He forced the girl to go to the terrace of the building where he lives around 11 am on Sunday. He flashed her and asked her to show her genitals to him. As she refused, he allegedly pushed her on the ground, hurting her.

“When she was pushed, the girl raised an alarm and a man from the building came to the terrace, took the girl to her house and called her mother,” said police sub-inspector NJ Talwaade of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The man was produced in a local court on Monday and has been remanded to judicial custody and is lodged at Yerawada Central Jail.

A case in the matter was registered at Bhosari police station under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 366(a) (procuration of minor girl), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8, 11(1)(2) and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.