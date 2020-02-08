e-paper
Home / Cities / 55-yr-old's death: Police change suicide case to murder, 4 held

55-yr-old’s death: Police change suicide case to murder, 4 held

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:19 IST
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai police on Friday arrested four persons and detained a minor girl in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman in Dundre village, Panvel, on February 4. Police also registered a case of murder on Friday, altering a suicide case they had filed earlier. The victim, Sharda Govind Mali, was allegedly set on fire on February 4, and then hanged by some of her neighbours, owing to a dispute over a missing mangalsutra, according to her husband.

DCP (zone II) Ashok Dudhe, while confirming the arrests, said the post-mortem report is inconclusive. “The report has not given a definite reason for the death.”

The arrested accused are Ulka Gopal Patil, 45; Vanabai Arjun Davne, 60; Gopal Vitthal Patil, 48; Hanuman Bhagwan Patil, 42. The police also detained a minor girl. Another officer said another post- mortem could be conducted.

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, along with Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur met the Navi Mumbai CP to discuss the case on Friday. “ I have spoken to the home minister and will also speak to the CM to improve the law-and-order situation.”

