550th birth anniv of Guru Nanak: Light and sound show, digital museum launched

Setting the stage for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated a specially-designed light and sound show-cum-digital museum at Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, on Monday. The event will conclude in Mohali on October 9, and move to a different location in state.

The light and sound show will showcase major life events of Guru Nanak. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was to inaugurate the event, but he had to skip the event.

Announcing the four-month elaborate schedule of events including immersive light and sound show — the first presentation of which was attended by both the ministers —underlined Guru Nanak’s teachings on religious tolerance, assimilation and humanity.

The lyrical presentation, woven around rich tapestry of events, will spread the message of Guru Nanak at 26 locations across state; including Chandigarh, all district headquarters, and the three historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Dera Baba Nanak and Batala.

Terming it a laudable endeavour for disseminate teachings of Guru Nanak, the ministers announced that the first of its kind floating light and sound shows will be organised on the banks of Sutlej and Beas rivers, covering 16 locations, starting from October 17. The shows will continue till the end of November this year.

“An array of technological advancements involving large format display screens, RFID headphones, etc provides a soulful experience to the devotees visiting the digital museum, which will remain open from 6:30am to 6pm daily at different locations across state. The event will culminate in Amritsar on February 10, 2020,” the ministers said.

The 45-minute show is a symphony of colourful visual projections punctuated by engaging soundtrack, and mystically unravels into a multiple part story spreading the message of peace, communal harmony, environment conservation and women empowerment.

SCHEDULE OF THE SHOW

Location: Sports Complex in Sector 78, Mohali

October 8: No light and sound show. Digital museum open from 6:30am to 6pm

October 9: 45-minute light and sound show in two shows — 7pm-7:45pm and 8:30pm to 9:15 pm. Digital museum open from 6:30am to 6pm

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:28 IST