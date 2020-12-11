e-paper
59.9% voter turnout in fifth phase of panch bypolls

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

State election commissioner KK Sharma said that 59.9% and 52.43% voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of the vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively.

He said that the bypolls for panch vacant seats were held in 229 constituencies in the fifth phase. Of total 42,504 electors including 22,140 males and 20,364 females, 25,460 voted in this phase of panch bypoll which started at 7am and went on till 2pm.

Sharma added that Jammu division recorded 77.52% voter turnout and Kashmir division 58.35% in this phase.

Similarly, 52.43% voting was registered on vacant sarpanch constituencies in the fifth phase in 125 constituencies. Of total 88,078 electors including 45,766 males and 42,312 females, 46,179 exercised their right to choose their representative, he added.

He said that 75.84% polling was registered in Jammu division while 42.85% polling was recorded in Kashmir division in the sarpanch bypoll.

In Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 90.83% for panch bypoll, followed by 88.51% in Reasi, and 84.09% in Poonch. Similarly, Budgam topped with 69% voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by 66.82% in Kupwara and 64.91% in Bandipora.

The SEC said that in sarpanch bypolls, Kupwara recorded highest of 84.24% voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by 71.6% in Bandipora and 55.78% in Budgam. In Jammu division, Jammu district topped with 81.13% polling, followed by 80.37% in Poonch and 79.78% Reasi, he said.

Arrangements for counting of votes discussed

Meanwhile, he reviewed preparations for counting of the district development council (DDC) election and panchayat bypoll to be held on December 22 in a meeting with Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma and all 20 deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir held via video conferencing.

Secretary state election commission Anil Salgotra and other officers also participated in the meeting and discussed arrangements, including manpower for counting of votes for both polls which are to be held on December 22 from 9am.

