59-year-old Jamaat member tests positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

59-year-old Jamaat member tests positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 59-year-old man from Chowki Mann village of Jagraon subdivision in the district, who had recently returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Confirming the development, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said it is the first Covid-19 case from Jagraon area.

He said the test reports of nine family members of the patient are awaited.

The patient and his family members have been kept in the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Ludhiana. The police have sealed all the entry points of the village.

The district has so far recorded a total of seven Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man of Rajgarh village near Doraha town of Ludhiana, another Tablighi Jamaat member, had also tested positive for coronavirus. The man runs a dairy along with his other family members on the outskirts of the village.

Khanna senior medical officer (SMO) Rajinder Gulati said the sample reports of seven relatives of the 26-year-old man were found to be negative.

