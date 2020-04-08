59-yr-old who tested +ve in Ludhiana had stayed at Tibba Road mosque

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:31 IST

The 59-year-old from Chowki Mann near Jagraon who tested positive for coronavirus had stayed at a masjid in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road.

Health officials have now sent eight of his family members and an imam at the masjid into quarantine as they had been in close contact with the patient.

A dairy owner by profession, the 59-year-old had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi on March 19 and stayed at the masjid on Tibba Road till March 26.

In the meantime, the health department is preparing a list of persons whom Hassan Ali had come in contact with.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said contact-tracing is on.