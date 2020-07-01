e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6,525 vehicles registered at Pune RTO between June 18 and 30

6,525 vehicles registered at Pune RTO between June 18 and 30

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE As many as 6,525 new vehicles have been registered at the Pune regional transport (RTO) office from June 18 to 30, according to RTO officials.

The RTO was closed to public for almost three months during the lockdown and it resumed its operations in the last month.

As per the statistics shared by RTO a revenue of Rs 30,23,36,975 was collected from registration of vehicles between June 18 and 30.

“We are now opening our services to the public slowly and taking all the safety precautions while working,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

“The work related to licence, like learning and permanent license tests has started, but with limited daily quota. Similarly, the vehicle registrations are going on for which we have appointed four RTO inspectors on a full-time basis,” he said.

The number of vehicle registration is steadily increasing, we will be taking the review of work every month and accordingly increase our operations,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the lockdown period saw two auspicious occasions - Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya - when the vehicle registration normally witnesses surge. While this year, there was no sale on Akshay Tritiya as dealers and RTO was shut, during Gudi Padwa in March 2019, 4,426 vehicles were registered as compared to 7,196 registered last year during this period.

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In