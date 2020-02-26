e-paper
Home / Cities / 6 booked for raping minor in Tarn Taran

6 booked for raping minor in Tarn Taran

The incident took place when the 15-year-old victim was on her way to school on February 12.

Feb 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Police on Wednesday booked six persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Nagoke village under Khadur Sahib tehsil of Tarn Taran district.

In her complainant to the police, the girl, a resident of Nagoke village, said that when she was on her way to school on February 12, a car stopped near her. Her aunt was in the car with her sons and she offered her lift.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room and her aunt’s nephew and his two friends were also there. “I felt severe pain in the abdomen. The trio then dropped me at my village and threatened not to disclose the matter to anyone,” said the victim in her complaint. She narrated the incident to her parents, after which the police complaint was lodged.

Assistant sub-inspector Sarabjeet Kaur said: “A case has been registered against six persons at Verowal police station under Sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Medical examination of the victim was conducted on Wednesday. Efforts are being made to nab the accused.”

