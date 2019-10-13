6 students expelled over code violation, Congress objects

cities

The Congress has written to the chief electoral officer objecting to the fact that a university in Wardha expelled six students, who wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current situation in the country. The action was reportedly taken citing violation of the election code of conduct.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary Sachin Sawant and spokesperson Raju Waghmare submitted a letter to the chief electoral officer, asking whether the Election Commission had authorised the university to take the action for violation of code of conduct. “If not, the action taken by the university is illegal and action should be taken against those who expelled students who were just expressing their views,” said Sawant.

He also said that the students belonged to Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and had not done the same for any political party.

