6 suspected swine flu patients die in Punjab since January

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:05 IST

Six suspected patients of swine flu have died while 54 cases were detected across Punjab since January this year, initial reports compiled under the integrated disease surveillance programme have revealed.

Thirty one persons had died due to the flu of a total of 541 patients in 2019.

“We are analysing the data of deaths and overall cases. We have set up separate isolation wards for swine flu and Covid-19 patients. However, fewer cases are expected this year,” said Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, state programme officer, integrated disease surveillance program, Punjab.

Swine flu is caused by an influenza virus that mostly infects pigs and its transmission takes place from person to person and not from animal to person. It is can spread through mucus and saliva particles with symptoms including fever, cough, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, former registrar of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, said the state has over 700 beds in isolation and the government seems ready to handle any critical situation.

“The swine flu and COVID-19 are equally dangerous and the state seems to be prepared to face any eventuality. But panic in the wake of Covid-19 has spread more. The government has failed to make people aware and it has created chaos,” added Dr Lal.