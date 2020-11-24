e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 60-year-old labourer found dead in Yamunanagar

60-year-old labourer found dead in Yamunanagar

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 60-year-old labourer from Sandhala village under the jurisdiction of Jathlana police was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Monday, making it the third murder case reported within a week.

The victim, Jaipal, father of two sons and a daughter, used to live separately.

His brother Dharampal said, “On Sunday evening, we were sitting at my house when Suresh, a local, came to ask about our well-being and left after a few minutes. After a couple of hours, Jaipal also left towards Suresh’s house and on Monday morning, his body was found.”

The police said that an FIR was registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Jathlana police station against two persons.

top news
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Dosing error turns into lucky punch for AstraZeneca and Oxford
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone, NDRF teams on alert
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In