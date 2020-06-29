e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 60-year-old unwell man lying on Thane road rescued

60-year-old unwell man lying on Thane road rescued

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:58 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane rescued an unwell 60-year-old man from the streets on Sunday evening. The man, later identified as Vishwanath Kamble, was lying on the road near Vasant Vihar Naka. After some locals informed the Chitalsar police about him, they along with an RDMC team reached the spot immediately with a rescue vehicle.

“Kamble worked with a cobbler at Lokpuram. He is suffering from fever and breathlessness and was very restless. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa,” said RDMC Thane chief Santosh Kadam.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In