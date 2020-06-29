60-year-old unwell man lying on Thane road rescued

cities

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane rescued an unwell 60-year-old man from the streets on Sunday evening. The man, later identified as Vishwanath Kamble, was lying on the road near Vasant Vihar Naka. After some locals informed the Chitalsar police about him, they along with an RDMC team reached the spot immediately with a rescue vehicle.

“Kamble worked with a cobbler at Lokpuram. He is suffering from fever and breathlessness and was very restless. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa,” said RDMC Thane chief Santosh Kadam.