60-year-old woman held for selling heroin

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested from south Delhi’s Tigri for allegedly selling heroin. 36 grams of the contraband has been recovered from her.

According to police, the woman claimed she had been selling drugs for a living after her four sons were jailed for their alleged involvement in criminal cases.

Police were tracking the source of heroin. They said in all, there were 40 criminal cases against her family members and they had all gone to jail separately at least 24 times.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said they received information on Monday about a woman selling heroin in Tigri and visited the area.

“Soon as the woman was spotted, she was caught. We recovered 36 grams heroin from her. The cost of heroin in the international market is around $200 per gram, which roughly suggests the recovered drugs were worth Rs 5.04 lakh. Rs 6,130 cash was also recovered from her. The woman was arrested,” Thakur said.

The woman told police she has five sons. “She said while one of her sons is a drug addict, the other four are in jail. Two of them were jailed for their involvement in a murder last year and the third in an Arms Act and robbery case. One of them sustained a gunshot injury four years ago and is disabled ever since, she said,” the DCP said.

“During interrogation, she said she had been supplying drugs to both minors and adults in Tigri and Sangam Vihar. She said she had started the trade after all her sons were jailed,” the officer said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:08 IST