60-yr-old killed by neighbour in Jalandhar: Kin protest seeking arrest of accused

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:40 IST

The family of a 60-year-old man, who was allegedly killed by his neighbour, held protest in Phagwara Gate locality after placing his body on the road, demanding arrest of the accused, in Jalandhar on Friday.

Deceased Yovinder Singh, a dhaba owner, was beaten to death with iron rods by his neighbours, Manoharlal Bhalla and his son Rinku Bhalla, who run a Jaggi Naan shop, after they exchanged some heated arguments over placing utensils outside the shop.

The accused had fled the scene after committing the crime and are still on the run. Angered by this, the deceased’s family has refused to perform cremations and is accusing police of deliberately not arresting the accused due to some political pressure.

Police rushed to the protest spot and convinced the family to perform last rites of the victim and assured to arrest the accused at the earliest.

SHO police station number 3, Mukesh Sharma, said a case under Sections 302, 207 and 34 of the IPC has already been registered against the duo but they are yet to be arrested.