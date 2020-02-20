e-paper
Home / Cities / 64 basketball teams vie for under-13 district title

64 basketball teams vie for under-13 district title

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Thirty-three boys’ teams and 31 girls’ teams have confirmed their presence at the 10th under-13 District Basketball Championship, which commenced at the Deccan Gymkhana basketball courts on Wednesday.

The winners in each category will represent Pune district at the next u-13 state championship.

The championship is in its preliminary group stage and comprises teams representing local schools and basketball academies.

Both categories have 11 groups each (Pool A to Pool K). Each group houses three teams.

After the conclusion of the group-stage fixtures, table-toppers of each group will progress into the next round, which will follow the knock-out format.

The duration of the matches throughout the championship is 40 minutes, equally split into four quarters.

The group stage is expected to conclude on Sunday with the knock-outs commencing from Monday.

The boys’ teams include ABC ‘A’ and ‘B’, SSBA ‘A’ and ‘B’, Brahma, Sharp Shooters, Vidya Valley, Loyola, SKP, Shree Sports, Deccan Gymkhana, KNB, Vidyanchal ‘A’ and ‘B’, City Pride ‘A’ and ‘B’, Vibgyor, Millenium Club, St Mary’s ‘A’ and ‘B’, All-Stars ‘A’ and ‘B’, MASA, Hoopers, BNS, Ground Up, Falcons, Park Express, Blue Hawks, Abhinav, Sardar Dastur, Millenium School, and Orchid.

The girls’ teams will include Sardar Dastur, Vidyanchal, St Mary’s ‘A’ and ‘B’, Millenium School ‘A’ and ‘B’, Deccan Gymkhana, City Pride, ABC ‘A’ and ‘B’, Chondhe Patil, Infant Jesus, Ideal, Millenium Club, Shree Sports, SPM, Park Express, Impact, Abhinav, Falcons, St. Joseph’s, Vidya Valley, SSBA, CM International, BNS, All-Stars, Dire Wolves, Vibgyor, Hoopers, Ground Up, and Masa.

