65-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting granddaughter in Chandigarh

A 65-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old granddaughter, here, said police on Wednesday. The accused who works as a labourer had been assaulting the orphan child for over five years.

The case came to the fore when the Chandigarh Childline 1098 received a call from the principal of a school informing about the incident.

“The victim’s class teacher had been noticing a change in her behaviour in last few weeks. The victim had bite marks on her face and was depressed. When asked, the child started crying and confided about the incident in her teacher,” project director, Chandigarh Childline, Sangeeta Jund said.

She said, “The child told that her parents died over five years ago and after that she with her seven-year-old sister moved into her maternal grandparents house.”

“The duo work as labourers. When her grandmother used to go out for work, the accused used to sexually assault her. He had also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. He also threatened of assaulting her younger sister.”

Following this, the child helpline officials informed the police and an FIR under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

While the girl has been shifted to a shelter home, her younger sister resisted the same.

