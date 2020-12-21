e-paper
Home / Cities / 65-year-old farmer consumes poison at Kundli-Singhu border; hospitalised

65-year-old farmer consumes poison at Kundli-Singhu border; hospitalised

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Farmers sitting at the Kundli-Singhu border to protest against the Centre’s agricultural reforms. The farmers have been holdings protests at this site for over three weeks.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a bid to end his life at the Kundli-Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, on Monday morning.

Kundli station house officer, Ravi Kumar said the farmer was rushed to the Sonepat civil hospital, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. He hails from Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

The farmer’s associate said that their group had just returned to the protest site on Monday after spending three days at their native village. He said that he came to know that the 65-year-old had consumed a poisonous substance after the latter got close to the stage and announced it. “We rushed him to the hospital immediately. We also found a note in which he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcing farmers to sit on roads in such cold weather conditions to fight for their rights,” the farmer’s associate said.

