655 more people recover from Covid in J&K

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 so far has crossed 80,000 in Jammu and Kashmir after 655 more people were cured of the disease on Wednesday.

The overall recoveries have reached 80,092 which account for a recovery rate of 89.4%, which is the highest so far.

The UT recorded five deaths and 624 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 89,582, officials said.

Of the 655 more patients cured - 288 were in Kashmir and 367 in Jammu. The officials added that 396 people tested positive in Kashmir and 228 in Jammu.

Of the five fatalities, four were reported in Kashmir and one was in Jammu taking the death toll to 1,402. The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 20.75 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 112, followed by 38 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 176 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 63.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18,120 cases and 337 deaths followed by Jammu district with 16,452 cases and 240 deaths.

Till date, 6.33 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 19,709 in home quarantine, 8,088 in isolation, and 50,480 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.54 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

