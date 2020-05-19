693 to benefit from EPFO’s decision to restore pension commutation in Ludhiana

cities

As many as 693 provident fund (PF) pensioners of the district will benefit from the decision of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to restore normal pensions of those who had availed the benefits of commutation.

Pension commutation refers to part-withdrawal of fund in advance by a subscriber, who then gets reduced pension amount for 15 years.

Following the decision of the Central Board of Trustees (the apex body of EPFO), the Union ministry of labour and employment had issued notification under the same on February 26.

Pensioners, who opted for commutation of their pension on or before September 25, 2008, will now receive their full pension after completion of 15 years.

Presently, there are 24,538 pensioners with the EPFO regional office in Ludhiana out of which 693 are eligible for full pensions.

An EPFO official said though the notification was issued in February, it was not implemented due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“We were to receive a patch for software updation to restore the full pensions of the eligible beneficiaries in March. But due to lockdown software was not updated at the national-level. The software is currently being updated and we are expecting to send full pension to those who are eligible for the benefits from June onwards,” said Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner.

Gupta said the restoration of full pension will provide assistance to those dealing with financial struggle amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is for the first time that people opted for commutation earlier will get full pension. Presently, people are dealing with financial crisis and every rupee counts. With this decision, the ones who were receiving Rs 2,000 as monthly pension will get Rs 3,000,” he added.