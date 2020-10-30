e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6th Leh council: Oath ceremony coincides with first anniv of UT status to Ladakh

6th Leh council: Oath ceremony coincides with first anniv of UT status to Ladakh

The newly-elected councillors will be administered oath of office and secrecy on Saturday.

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:21 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

The 26 newly-elected councillors of the sixth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh will be administered oath of office and secrecy on Saturday, which coincides with the first anniversary of Ladakh’s conversion into a union territory without legislature.

Additional district commissioner Sonam Chosjor said, “All 26 councillors will be administered oath by principal district and sessions judge Ranbir Singh Jasrotia at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra at 9.30am on Saturday.”

Chosjor added that thereafter, the chief executive councillor and deputy chief executive councillor will be elected. The term of fifth LAHDC-Leh will end on Friday.

After the oath-taking ceremony, celebrations will be held to mark the first anniversary of the UT status to Ladakh. On October 31, 2019, Ladakh was made a UT without legislature while J&K was converted into UT with legislature.

The people of Leh have been demanding constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule and on September 28, former BJP minister and ex-president of the BJP’s Ladakh unit, Chering Dorjay, had cautioned the Centre of a sustained campaign in case the apex body was hoodwinked.

The apex body of People’s Movement, an apolitical body which has former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, Dorjay, Thiksay monastery head Rinpoche Nawang Chamba Stanzin and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, has been demanding constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh on the lines of north-eastern states of having constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule of the Constitution. Home minister Amit Shah had then given an assurance to the delegation that later withdrew its call to boycott the polls.

top news
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Fare cap on air tickets to remain till February 24: Hardeep Singh Puri
Fare cap on air tickets to remain till February 24: Hardeep Singh Puri
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In