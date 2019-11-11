7 killed, 6 injured in accident on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

noida

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 02:13 IST

In a case of hit and run, seven persons, including two children, were killed while six persons injured after an unknown speeding heavy vehicle hit a moving Maruti Eeco car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday around 8.45pm.

The Eeco was completely mangled on impact and its occupants trapped inside. They were rushed to a government hospital in Kasna where six persons were declared brought dead while the seventh person died later in a Delhi hospital. The driver of the heavy vehicle managed to escape the spot soon after the accident.

Two brothers and their families, along with two relatives and the driver — 13 people in total — were returning home to Bulandshahr after attending a wedding in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, when the accident took place near Sirsa roundabout, under the jurisdiction of Site 5 police station in Greater Noida.

Yasin Mewati, a resident of Gulaothi in Bulandshahr, filed a complaint in the incident. He said it was his niece’s wedding in Ballabhgarh on Sunday. “Ten family members and two relatives had hired a Maruti Eeco from a neighbour, Shakir. The remaining family members had reached the wedding venue in other vehicles and on bikes,” he said.

Yasin Mewati’s son Moin said he was returning on a motorcycle while his family members got into the Eeco. “I was following the Eeco and was some distance behind it. A heavy vehicle hit the Eeco from behind and badly damaged it around 8.45pm. I reached the spot and tried to rescue my family members and called police for help,” he said.

Jaiveer Singh, senior sub-inspector, Site 5 police station, said a police team rushed all 13 car occupants to Greater Noida Institute of Medical Science (GIMS).

Dr Vikash Sharma, casualty in-charge, GIMS, said six persons — Yasin’s his brother Asim Mewati, 42; Asim’s daughters Rihana, 18, and Shumaila,15; aunt Shamsheera, 60; niece Farzana, 28; and driver Shakir 20 — were declared brought dead. Yasin’s daughter Aqsa, 6, later died at a Delhi hospital after being referred there from GIMS.

Yasin’s sons – Musharraf, 19, Rihan, 16, Farhan, 8 — daughter Sidrah, 11, and Asim’s wife Shabnam, 38, and son Rubiyan, 5, were injured.

Sharma said, “Farhan is in shock and has no physical injury. Rihan has injuries to the head while Rubiyan has bruises to his face. These three persons are admitted to GIMS, while the other three injured have been referred to AIIMS, Delhi.”

Asim worked as a Shiksha Mitra in Bulandshahr while his wife is an aanganwadi worker. .

Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have registered a case against unknown person under Section 279 (rash driving), Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

“The police teams have launched a search to arrest the suspect involved in the accident,” he said.

SSI Jaiveer Singh said the Eeco’s middle portion was completely mangled. “It appears that some vehicle, such as a truck, hit the Eeco from the right side, following which the car overturned and led to fatalities. We have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect,” he said.

The accident spot was not covered by CCTV cameras, police said.