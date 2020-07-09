e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7-month child dies of sudden infant death syndrome in Palghar

7-month child dies of sudden infant death syndrome in Palghar

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:19 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A seven-month-old tribal boy on Tuesday died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in Koch village, Mokhada in Palghar. The SIDS is an unexplained death of a child under one years of age and such a case is called crib death or cot death where the death is usually reported between midnight to early morning hours, said a doctor. The toddler was breast fed by his mother the same evening and later both went to sleep on Tuesday night but when his parents tried to wake him up, the boy was motionless. Post-mortem report of the child is awaited.

The toddler was given the polio vaccination on Tuesday noon, but suddenly the boy died the same night.

Dr Mahesh Patil, medical superintendent (MS) of Rural Hospital in Mokhada said, “The boy may have died due to SIDS and is quite rare. We conducted the post-mortem and have also sent the viscera for forensic analysis to the Kalina lab. The report is awaited.”

The toddler was breast fed by his mother the same evening and later both went to sleep on Tuesday night but when his parents tried to wake him up, the boy was motionless and had passed away, said Dr Patil.

The Mokhada police have registered a case of accidental death said PI Sanjay Ambhire of Mokhada.

Vivek Pandit, ex-MLA and chairman of the government-appointed committee to check the status of the schemes for tribals, has asked the district health officials to probe and submit the reports.

top news
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In