7 people, including 4 kanwarias, killed as truck topples on tea shop in Badaun

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:48 IST

LUCKNOW Seven people, including four kanwarias and two kids, were killed and 12 others injured when a truck laden with grains toppled on a roadside tea shop in Badaun district on Monday night.

State cabinet minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday visited the district hospital where the injured people were undergoing treatment. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 each for the injured people.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) of Badaun Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the incident happened near Handaura village on Dataganj road, under Usaawa police station limits, when the driver of the speeding truck suddenly applied brakes after some cattle came in front of the vehicle. The group of kanwarias, returning from a local Shiv temple, was having tea at the shop at around 9.30 pm when the truck toppled on it.

He said seven people were crushed under the truck and their bodies were pulled out using cranes while the 12 injured were rushed to the district hospital. He said three motorcycles were also crushed under the truck.

The SSP said the deceased were identified as the tea stall owner Sonpal, 50, his two granddaughters Kajal, 5, and Nandini, 2, while four others were the kanwarias.

Following the incident, angry locals tried to set the truck afire but timely intervention of police averted trouble, Tripathi said.

He said the bodies have been handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 17:48 IST