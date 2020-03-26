70-yr-old Faridkot man kills wife before hanging self

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:15 IST

Following frequent quarrels and domestic issues, a 70-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide by hanging self at his house at Sunder Nagar in Faridkot, said police on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning. Accused Baldev Singh called up one of his relatives and said that he had killed his wife, Gurdev Kaur (68), and that he was going to commit suicide, said inspector Rajesh Kumar.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the body. As per preliminary investigation, we have concluded that Baldev hit his wife to death using an axe. We have recovered the murder weapon,” he said.

“The couple was living alone in the house. Their son and his family were living separately in the city. A case has been registered against Baldev Singh under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is on. Bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after postmortem,” he added.