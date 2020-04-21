72 people who attended Covid-positive man’s funeral, quarantined

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:58 IST

Around 72 people, who attended the funeral of a 44-year-old Covid-19 positive man at Lokmanya Nagar on Monday, have been quarantined by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The 44-year-old’s test report came after his death, which led to a panic among crematorium staff. They said those who were on duty were not provided with protective gears and also have not been quarantined. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The medical officer said none of the crematorium staff had come in direct contact with the body and all necessary precautions were taken. So we did not feel the need to quarantine them.”