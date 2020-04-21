e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 72 people who attended Covid-positive man’s funeral, quarantined

72 people who attended Covid-positive man’s funeral, quarantined

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:58 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Around 72 people, who attended the funeral of a 44-year-old Covid-19 positive man at Lokmanya Nagar on Monday, have been quarantined by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The 44-year-old’s test report came after his death, which led to a panic among crematorium staff. They said those who were on duty were not provided with protective gears and also have not been quarantined. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The medical officer said none of the crematorium staff had come in direct contact with the body and all necessary precautions were taken. So we did not feel the need to quarantine them.”

top news
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities