8-year-old boy mowed down by earth-moving machine in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:45 IST

An eight-year-old boy was crushed under an earth excavator whose driver was “talking on phone” while operating the heavy vehicle in Vishwakarma Colony of Moti Nagar on Monday evening.

In the accident, victim’s 11-year-old friend has also sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Tushi Sharma, who was a student of Class 4, and the injured is Raj Kumar. Both of them were residents of Vishwakarma Colony.

The boys were on their way back home after attending a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. An eyewitness said Tushi was pedalling a bicycle, while Raj was riding pillion.

“The chain of their cycle skipped a ring and the boys stopped on the roadside. While Raj held the cycle, Tushi started fixing the chain. In the meantime, an earth-moving machine coming from behind mowed down Tushi. Raj also suffered injuries in his arms and legs. The driver of the vehicle dragged the children for at least 10 metres,” he added.

He claimed that the operator of the machine was a minor and was talking on a phone at the time of the accident.

“He tried to flee from the spot after the mishap, but locals foiled his escape bid and handed him over to the police after thrashing him,” the eyewitness added.

After nabbing the accused driver and beating him up, locals also vandalised the vehicle he was driving. ( HT Photo )

LOCALS VANDALISE VEHICLE

After nabbing the accused driver and beating him up, locals also vandalised the vehicle he was driving.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said when they reached the spot, people were thrashing the operator of earth-moving machine and had by then also vandalised his vehicle.

“We took the victim in our custody and pacified the protesters,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Salem Tabri police station.

The accused is a resident of Sherpur Kalan.

The ASI said they were investigating to ascertain the age of the accused.

FESTIVITIES TURN INTO MOURNING

Tushi’s father Surinder Sharma is a labourer. He said after returning from school, Tushi took out his cycle and went with his friend to see the idols of Lord Ganesha installed by locals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tushi is survived by parents and two siblings.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 22:44 IST