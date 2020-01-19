80 years on, AU to revive history journal

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:00 IST

After around 80 years, Allahabad University’s department of medieval and modern history is all set to re-launch its prestigious publication, ‘Journal of the Allahabad Historical Society’.

The journal would publish research papers contributed by eminent scholars and academicians in the field of medieval and modern history.

Prof Yogeshwar Tewari, head of the department, said the journal was first published in the early 1920s after Sir Shafaat Ahmed Khan succeeded LF Rushbrook Williams, the founder of the department, as its head in 1921.

The journal continued to be published annually from the department till the early 1940s after which it got discontinued.

The journal was known for its content and helped a lot in the development of Indian historical thought which was in its budding years then, professor Tewari said.

Meritorious students of the department and academicians and historians like Prof CB Tripathi, Prof BN Pandey and Prof DN Shukla of the department wrote for the journal. This journal had a nationwide reputation and was much in demand in academic circles.

Prof Tewari said, “The journal is planned to be launched this month and the upcoming issue would include popular articles of the previous issues of the journal and recent contributions from a few prominent academicians of the department.”