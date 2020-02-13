84-year-old run over by SUV at Panchkula civil hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:58 IST

An 84-year-old man was killed after a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit him in the parking area of Panchkula civil hospital on Wednesday.

Police said the accident took place around 8.30pm, when the victim, Chandika Parsad, a resident of Manimajra, was crossing the parking area to reach Sector-6 hospital’s emergency ward.

The attendants of the victim, who were present at the hospital, said Parsad was a hairdresser and had recently taken a break due to health issues.

As per Parsad’s family, his blood pressure was fluctuating due to which he had gone to see a doctor.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot said the SUV, a Ford Endeavour, was being driven at a high speed and dragged the victim for a few metres before coming to a halt.

The elderly man had got stuck below the front bumper of the SUV, they claimed.

The victim was rushed to the Emergency, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As per the medicos who attended to him, besides internal bleeding, the victim had sustained serious injuries on his head, chest and shoulders.

Following the mishap, the SUV driver, who was with his two friends, was stopped by the onlookers and police were informed.

The SUV driver, whose identity is being withheld as no first information report (FIR) was registered till the filing of this story, is a resident of Dhakoli.

He was taken to Sector-7 police post by a team of cops.

An investigation has been launched in the case.