A date with Khushwant Singh’s literary legacy begins October 11 

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:37 IST

The 8th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) will open on October 11 at 11am at the Kasauli Club, Kasauli.

Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday, late Khushwant Singh’s son Rahul Singh said the three-day festival will commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh master, Guru Nanak, and will go on to explore the theme ‘Of ‘saints and sinners’, with prominent celebrities, authors and personalities delivering sessions on topics revolving around it.

Celebrities like Sharmila Tagore, Manish Koirala and Shabana Azmi are on the panel of speakers this year. Tagore will talk about her life in Bollywood, Koirala will share her battle with cancer, and Azmi will reminisce on her late father Kaifi Azmi whose centenary is also being commemorated in the festival.

Other important topics that will be covered include Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370, Delhi and its heritage, ecology of the Himalayas, women behind the moon landing, Sikh spiritual legacy across Pakistan, godmen in India and Khushwant Singh’s favourite Urdu poetry.

Rahul said his father always wanted closer ties with Pakistan and was determined to foster them, making it a motif of the literary festival each year. This year however, it was difficult to have any of the neighours over, he lamented.

To commemorate 20 years of the Kargil War, two families of martyrs from Himachal Pradesh will be honoured on Day 2. Music has always been an integral part of the festival. This year, on Day 1, a musical evening as part of Shamshad Beghum's centenary will be curated by Nirupama Dutt.

To view the complete schedule and to register for the festival, visit the website: www.kslitfest.com.

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Khushwant Singh Literary Festival

When: October 11-12, 11am-8pm; October 13, 9.30am-2pm

Where: Kasauli Club, Kasauli

