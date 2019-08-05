A few seats still up for grabs in DU as 7th list released

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:24 IST

Delhi University on Monday released its seventh cut-off list for the undergraduate admissions, offering a few seats in popular courses. The admissions under this list will be carried out between August 6 and 8. Unlike the sixth cut-off, where admissions were carried out as a part of special drive for reserved category students, the admission process under seventh cut-off will be for all students.

In a letter to principals, the admissions committee specified, “Admissions under all categories are to be done in usual manner subject to the availability of seat(s) as per the sanctioned strength.”

Candidates wishing to study BA (Hons) in Economics can still apply to Shri Ram College of Commerce (98.625%), Hindu College (97.75%), Kirori Mal College (97%), BR Ambedkar College (92.50%), Gargi College (95.75%) and PGDAV College (94.50%).

For BA (Hons) in English too, admissions are open in Daulat Ram College (94%), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (92.75%), Gargi College (95.25%), IP College for Women (94.75%), and Kirori Mal College (95.75%).

In science courses, popular subjects are open in a few colleges. For instance, BSc (Hons) in Chemistry, candidates can apply in Daulat Ram College (94%), Deshbandhu College (91.33%), Hansraj College (95.66%), Kalindi College (89%), and Miranda House (96%).

BSc (Hons) in Physics is still open in Rajdhani College (90.66%), Shivaji College (90%), Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (94.67%), Daulat Ram College (94%), Deshbandhu College (92%) and Gargi College (94%).

Applicants wishing to study BSc Hons in Mathematics can apply in Aryabhatta College (91%), ARSD College (94.25%), Deshbandhu College (89%) and Kalindi College (90%).

Applicants eligible in fifth cut-off percentages under unreserved category and in sixth cut-off percentages under reserved categories may be considered on the third day of the seventh cut-off subject to the availability of seat(s) as per the sanctioned strength, the university said.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 21:52 IST