Aaganwadi workers hold protest from rooftops in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:28 IST

Aanganwadi workers in the district staged a protest from rooftops on Tuesday asking the government to provide health insurance at par with that of other government employees working during the time of pandemic.

The call for strike had been given by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The CITU, a leading trade union, had called for the protest demanding better wages for workers, food for their families, protection and safety of jobs, etc.

“We are also working in the field like police officials, MC workers and other employees, but the government has not provided us the health insurance cover like others. We are also putting our lives at risk every day,” said Anju Mehta, district press secretary of the Aaganwadi Mulazim Union.

Mehta criticised the Centre and the state government for asking them to be frontline warriors, but without ensuring their safety and livelihood.

Presently, there are 2,487 Aaganwadi centers in the district with two workers in each centre.

“The government has ignored us in all respects. While the administration is assigning us duties of distributing ration and pensions among the people amid lockdown, but it has not even provided us face masks, sanitisers or gloves for duty,” she added.

The workers, holding protest from rooftops, held placards with the message ‘Bhashan Na Do, Rashan Do’ (Give ration, not speech).

Mehta claimed ration distribution in the district had not been carried out effectively due to insufficient supply of ration.

“In the first week, we started the process of filling forms for the distribution of ration, but that was stopped after a few days due to lack of supply. We can only start effective distribution of ration among the needy, if the government ensures enough supply,” she added.