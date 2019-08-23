AAP all set to contest Mah polls

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:51 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The AAP has constituted an eleven-member campaign committee, headed by Ranga Rachure, to plan the election campaign. The committee members include Priti Sharma Menon, national executive member of AAP. According to the party’s press release, it will serve as an alternative to both the ruling and Opposition alliance.“Despite the electorate voting for a change in the last elections, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has been a colossal failure,” stated the press note, adding even the Opposition was in a disarray.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:51 IST