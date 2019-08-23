e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

AAP all set to contest Mah polls

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:51 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The AAP has constituted an eleven-member campaign committee, headed by Ranga Rachure, to plan the election campaign. The committee members include Priti Sharma Menon, national executive member of AAP. According to the party’s press release, it will serve as an alternative to both the ruling and Opposition alliance.“Despite the electorate voting for a change in the last elections, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has been a colossal failure,” stated the press note, adding even the Opposition was in a disarray.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:51 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss