AAP, Cong question Shah’s silence on police-lawyer standoff

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:42 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress came down heavily on Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, accusing him of remaining silent even in the wake of protests by the Delhi Police personnel over the violent clashes with lawyers at various city courts’ premises over the past three days that left several injured.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, asked the two parties not to “politicise” the issue and demanded that the matter be resolved amicably.

AAP spokesperson and MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that law and order situation has deteriorated in Delhi ever since Shah took over the ministry of home affairs. “There are widespread mobile phone and chain snatching incidents. Even judges and the niece of the Prime Minister have fallen victims to snatching. The ugly situation existing in the capital today shows the complete incompetence of the Union home minister and the Central government. He (Shah) is acting as a mute spectator,” he said.

A parking row between police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday led to violence and arson. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and several vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. The next day, the violence spread to Saket and other city courts. On Tuesday, hundreds of Delhi Police personnel took to the streets to protest the incidents of assault.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia called the situation “very unfortunate” and said, “Lawyers provide justice to the people and police provide security to people. The conflict between them should have been resolved way back. We want the violence to end and a solution devised to end the standoff.”

The Congress said the protest by the police is a “new low” for the country since Independence. The party questioned Shah’s “silence”. “The Delhi Police, which is directly under the charge of the home ministry, is protesting on the streets outside its ITO headquarters and home minister Amit Shah and the home ministry are missing in action. Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s home minster?” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress leader RPN Singh called the situation in Delhi “unprecedented”. “If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged seniors from both sides to come forward and resolve the matter. “I appeal to the senior lawyers and police officers to resolve the dispute amicably so that anti-social elements or terrorists cannot take advantage of the situation,” he said.

He also appealed against politicising the issue. “I request all politicians, including (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, not to politicise this sensitive issue in the interest of Delhi,” Tiwari said.