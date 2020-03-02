e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / AAP’s resolution condemning Delhi riots not allowed

AAP’s resolution condemning Delhi riots not allowed

The resolution was proposed by leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema against the Delhi violence and forces operating with ‘Godse mindset’.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A resolution proposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab assembly on Monday for condemning the Delhi riots was not allowed.

The resolution was proposed by leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema against the Delhi violence and forces operating with ‘Godse mindset’. However, deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who was in the chair, did not allow him to table it on technical grounds. The deputy speaker told the LoP that he did not give the requisite 15-day notice for tabling the resolution. The AAP members urged the speaker to waive the condition and allow the resolution but their request was turned down.

tags
top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News