AAP’s resolution condemning Delhi riots not allowed

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:12 IST

A resolution proposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab assembly on Monday for condemning the Delhi riots was not allowed.

The resolution was proposed by leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema against the Delhi violence and forces operating with ‘Godse mindset’. However, deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who was in the chair, did not allow him to table it on technical grounds. The deputy speaker told the LoP that he did not give the requisite 15-day notice for tabling the resolution. The AAP members urged the speaker to waive the condition and allow the resolution but their request was turned down.