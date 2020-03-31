Abohar SDM shifted; video showed him punishing curfew violators

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:52 IST

Abohar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vinod Bansal, seen handing out on-the-spot ‘corporal punishment’ to curfew violators in a social media video a few days ago, was transferred to Chandigarh on Monday. Abohar is a sub-division of Fazilka district. He has been posted as deputy director (revenue). No reason has been specified for the transfer. Insiders, however, claim that the decision was taken as Bansal, who is due to retire on May 30, was found wanting in dealing appropriately with the public.

“Locals complained against police harassment in Bansal’s presence and also claimed to be suffering hardships in issue of curfew passes. Hence, he has been transferred and the charge has been given to a local tehsildar as part of an interim arrangement,” claimed a senior officer on the condition of anonymity.

Bansal told HT, “I did my duty keeping in mind the larger interests of the public in mind. I accept these government orders.” Fazilka deputy commissioner Arwind Singh Sandhu said he was unaware of the reasons for the transfer.